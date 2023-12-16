ROBERT ECKERT's 322-PAGE BOOK CONTINUES TO EXPLORE THE HISTORICAL REALM OF ANCIENT ROME

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Year of Five Emperors: Part 2: Severus

Robert N. Eckert kindles the flames of curiosity as he unveils the latest addition to his acclaimed series, enthralling readers to its enchanting world

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In Robert N. Eckert's captivating historical novel, the turbulent era of Ancient Rome comes to vivid life as the oppressive rule of Emperor Commodus draws to a close. The central question looms large: How should the next leader of Rome be selected?Within the pages of "The Year of Five Emperors: Part 2: Severus " readers are transported to a Rome characterized by a web of political machinations, ceaseless intrigue, enigmatic full moon ceremonies, and violent outbursts. The narrative closely follows the lives of Tullius Secundus, an unwavering traditionalist Senator, and his household, as they navigate the pursuit of happiness and love in the midst of an empire in turmoil.Ghulam Mustafa, an Amazon book buyer and fan of Robert Eckert's work, believes the book provides an exciting narrative about Emperor Commodus' decline and the different ways one can attain power, such as through inheritance, election, force, purchase, or recognition.“The political upheaval mirrors a divine battle as gods contend for the devotion of the populace. Amidst this turmoil, Senator Tullius Secundus embarks on a personal journey, seeking peace and connection in Rome's fragmented society. His quest epitomizes the universal human pursuit of happiness amidst a world in disarray”.Similar to Ghulam and the consensus among most readers, "The Year of Five Emperors: Part 2: Severus" is an exhilarating book and comes highly recommended.In the sprawling tapestry of this epic narrative, the masterful pen of Eckert intricately weaves together a mesmerizing fusion of historical intricacies and intense, pulse-pounding drama. "The Year of Five Emperors: Part 2: Severus" is a sweeping and immersive saga that thrusts readers deep into the heart of political intrigue and raw power struggles in the ancient, illustrious city of Rome. Here, the complex interplay between the aspirations of warring deities and the fervent desires of mortal souls intertwines, wielding their influence over the hearts and allegiances of the populace.Robert N. Eckert's "The Year of Five Emperors: Part 2: Severus" beckons readers to experience the vivid and riveting drama of an empire precariously poised on the edge of a precipice. Now available for purchase on Amazon, grab a copy today!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

