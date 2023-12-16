Top News This Week: Article 370 Verdict, Parliament Security Breach, Rohit Sharma Replaced As MI Captain And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This week witnessed the Article 370 verdict and the Parliament security breach where two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh CM also took oath this week. This week also came as a shock to Rohit Sharma fans as he was replaced as the captain of Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya was named Mumbai Indians captain are the key news highlights from the week's verdict on Article 370The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir even as it ordered Assembly elections there by September end next year and restoration of statehood \"at the earliest\". The top court also upheld the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

Mohan Yadav takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CMMohan Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly SpeakeRajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan CM

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister in Jaipur. JP leaders Prem Chand Bairwa, and Diya Kumari also took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders Deo Sai takes oath as fourth CM of ChhattisgarhBJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at Science College grounds in Raipur which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders of the party. Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to him. Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also took oaths as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Security BreachIn a major security breach, two men barged into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during discussions. The duo reportedly jumped into the House chamber from the visitors' gallery and opened canisters emitting yellow smoke, before some MPs and security personnel caught hold of them. The security breach came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting \"tanashahi nahi chalegi\" outside the Parliament premises. Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media. All four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. The fifth accused Lalit Jha, who allegedly planned the incident, has also been arrested and Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused arrested in the case Sharma no more Mumbai Indians captainRohit Sharma's successful 10-year reign as the skipper of Mumbai Indians came to an end on Friday as the franchise announced that from IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya will replace Sharma as the MI captain. The announcement was somewhere on the expected line since Hardik Pandya decided to move back to Mumbai Indians after leading Gujarat Titans for two years and winning the IPL crown in 2022 subvariant JN.1 in Kerala raises concernsWith the COVID subvariant JN.1 detected in Kerala, triggering concerns about its impact in the southern state. First detected in the United States in September 2023, the JN.1 variant is a descendant of BA.2.86. Official sources told news agency PTI,“A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8.\"Pannun murder plot: Nikhil Gupta's family approaches SCThe Supreme court on 15 December adjourned the matter of the petition filed by the Nikhil Gupta's family to 4 January. A habeas corpus petition was filed in the top court on behalf of Gupta, requesting the Indian government to intervene and free him from custody bench headed by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SV Bhatti were hearing the petition. During the hearing, the Justices gave a prima facie opinion, stating that the petitioners would need to go through the Czech Republic court where Gupta is being held watchdog urges Biden govt to designate India as 'country of particular concern'The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has urged the Joe Biden-led government to designate India as a 'country of particular concern'. The development came even as both countries probe an alleged bid to assasinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US Justice Department claims that unnamed an Indian government employee had recruited Nikhil Gupta for the mission. The Indian national in turn hired a hitman to carry out the foiled assassination bid Federal Reserve policyThe US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left the key interest rates unchanged for the third time in a row citing easing inflation over the past year. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) now foresees three rate cuts next year. Releasing the FOMC statement after its two-day meeting, the Federal Reserve said that the recent economic indicators suggest that growth of economic activity has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter Perry's death caused by 'fatal' depression-anxiety drugMatthew Perry, known for \"Friends,\" died on October 28. He was 54 years old. His autopsy revealed the main cause. \"Ketamine\" anaesthetic effects led to his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner did the autopsy. Perry received ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety. But, the autopsy showed high ketamine levels, like in general anaesthesia. His last treatment, 1.5 weeks ago, doesn't explain this is a strong anaesthetic. It is used in surgeries and recently for mental health. Not officially approved for these uses. Yet, US clinics use it for depression, anxiety and pain.



