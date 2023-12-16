Actor Prakash Raj Not Involved In ₹100-Crore Ponzi Scam Linked To Tamilnadu's Pranav Jeweller: ED

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Actor Prakash Raj, whose name was earlier linked to a ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu, has now received clean chit in the case. The actor was the brand ambassador for Pranav Jewellers to X, he posted,“For those who don't understand Tamil. BREAKING NEWS:-Official announcement of the Investigation team. Actor prakash raj is not involved in any ponzi scam of tamilnadu s Pranav jewellers.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿I thank everyone who trusted me and stood by me .. #SathyamevaJayathe #justasking.”“Searches also revealed that the supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation confessed to have provided adjustment or accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts over ₹100 crores; and also confessed to have given cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments,\" an Enforcement Directorate (ED) statement said.“During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of ₹23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg was seized,” the ED said actor was also summoned for questioning by the ED.
