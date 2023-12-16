Relief From Soaring Airfare! Kerala To Launch Beypore-Kochi-Dubai Cruise Service. Ticket Prices And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service: In a significant development for cruise enthusiasts in Kerala, the Central government has approved the Beypore-Kochi-Dubai cruise service, signaling a new era for Malayalis venturing into the world of luxury sea travel, according to a report by Manorama, on December 15, 2023.

The Union Shipping Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, revealed that the initial steps to launch the cruise ship service are underway, following consistent demands from non-resident Indian passengers. This announcement came in response to a recent query posed by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, the report added Read | 'CM Vijayan sending people to hurt me physically,' says Kerala GovernorThe ship will take roughly three days to reach Kerala, according to YA Rahim, the President of the Indian Association Sharjah. Further speaking to Khaleej Times, he said,“The idea is to get the service up and running before school break in December. We want to make sure that Indian expats in the UAE can travel to their hometown without paying exorbitant airline charges.”Also Read | COVID subvariant JN.1 in Kerala raises concerns; expert says 'markedly different from prior versions...'The prospective cruise service is poised to bring relief to non-resident Keralites who often face soaring airfares during their travels between Kerala and Dubai. If the cruise commences operations, it offers a cost-effective alternative, requiring only a third of the expense of an air ticket. Additionally, passengers can enjoy the convenience of carrying three times the luggage allowed on an airplane, according to the Manorama report Initiatives and CollaborationThe decision to greenlight the cruise service followed discussions at prominent forums, including the Shipping Corporation of India, NoRKA-Roots, and the Kerala Maritime Board. The service is anticipated to accommodate up to 1,250 passengers and will utilize a fully equipped vessel specifically designated for the Kochi-Dubai route. Notably, the vessel, originally constructed in Kochi for another state, has been repurposed for this crucial Kerala Gulf service Read | Shashi Tharoor slams INDIA ally Pinarayi Vijayan over 'assault' on Kerala governorRelieving Expatriates from Soaring AirfaresMany expatriates have faced the brunt of exorbitant airfares during peak travel seasons. The cruise service aims to provide a practical solution, offering a more economical transportation option and enabling travelers to purchase a one-way ticket for as low as ₹10,000. This collaboration with cargo companies further enhances the feasibility and affordability of the service, the report further added. Multiple airlines are offering flight tickets from Kerala to Dubai between the range of ₹11,000 and ₹20,000 for economy class.



