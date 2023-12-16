Happy Birthday John Abraham: 7 must watch films of the actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) John Abraham turns 51:
John Abraham has left an indelible mark on the industry with his diverse roles and magnetic screen presence. From action-packed blockbusters like 'Dhoom', latest release 'Pathaan', to
nuanced performances in films like 'Water', he showcased his talent through versatile acting. Here's a list of his 8 great performances
This movie with John Abram's breakthrough as a suave bike thief set the stage for his action hero persona
His impeccable comic timing alongside Akshay Kumar set the stage for bigger and better films
Deepa Mehta's critically acclaimed drama saw John in a powerful role, highlighting his versatility
John's sizzling chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra made this rom-com a major success
A poignant portrayal of post-9/11 repercussions, showcasing John's acting prowess. It tells the story of three friends and how their lives got affected after 9/11
A gripping political thriller where John's intense performance garnered widespread acclaim
John's role in this patriotic drama, based on nuclear tests, showcased his commitment to diverse roles
John's portrayal of a cruel mercenary in 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the action-thriller, earned accolades for playing a negative character
