Kerala: Woman Raped And Left On Railway Track In Kochi; Migrant Worker Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A woman was brutally raped and left near the railway track in Kochi on Saturday (Dec 16). A 59-year-old woman was found unconscious near the railway track. The accused migrant worker was arrested by the police.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm yesterday. The locals heard the sound of someone crying and inspected the Kammattipadam railway track. During the search, the locals found a woman near the track in a paralyzed state with severe injuries on her private parts and body. The locals immediately informed the police. The police arrived and shifted her to Kalamassery Medical College.

The police said that the condition of the woman was out of danger. The police arrested Fardaus, a native of Assam after examining the CCTV footage. The accused admitted the crime and said that he left the place after the rape.

The victim was a native of Alappuzha. The victim earns her livelihood by doing temporary work. The accused, who met near the North Railway Station, took the woman who was going to Aluva in the auto saying that he would drop her off near the South Railway Station.