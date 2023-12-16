Kerala News LIVE: 'JN.1' COVID-19 Variant In Kerala : Sample To Be Sent For Genetic Sequencing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:25 am: BJP to start protest againt Nava Kerala Sadas if SFI continues protest, says Surendran

BJP State President Surendran has issued a warning, expressing concern about the continuous obstruction by SFI members who have been blocking the way of the Governor, visiting his residence, and displaying money. He stated that if such actions are not halted, similar protests could be directed towards the Chief Minister during the Nava Kerala assembly.

9:17 am: 'JN.1' COVID-19 Variant: Sample to be sent for genetic sequencing

In response to the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, it has been determined that the sample will be sent for genetic sequencing. The individual, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, had their sample collected for testing on November 18. The Ministry of Health has affirmed its close monitoring of the situation.

8:50 am: Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in Pathanamthitta today

The Nava Kerala Sadas held by CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be held in Pathanamthitta today.

It is reported that the officials of Pathanamthitta Jamaat Committee will not attend the meeting even though they have been notified.

8:29 am: Woman raped and left on railway track in Kochi; migrant worker arrested

Kochi: A woman was brutally raped and left near the railway track in Kochi on Saturday (Dec 16). A 59-year-old woman was found unconscious near the railway track. The accused migrant worker was arrested by the police.

8:13 am: Minister AK Saseendran shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College



Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who was admitted to the hospital due to his health condition, has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital

7:55 am: Subvarient of COVID-19 JN.1 reported in Kerala

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), announced today that a case of the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19 has been identified in Kerala. This discovery was made as part of the regular surveillance conducted by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium).

7:51am:

IMD issues orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram; yellow alert in 6 districts

Due to heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki. The IMD has warned that there is a possibility of hefty rain in isolated places in Kerala today and tomorrow due to a cyclone near the coast of Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts