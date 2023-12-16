13Th Annual Putnam County Wine & Food Fest Slated For September 21 & 22, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taken at our 2023 Fest

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Putnam County Wine & Food Fest is gearing up for an exciting 13th anniversary celebration in 2024! The two-day festival will be held on September 21-22 at Wells Park, 98 Oak Street, Brewster, NY. The Fest will highlight New York and surrounding communities' most renowned ciders, distillers, and wine producers and their goods through tastings. They will be sold by the bottle or case.

The festival kicks off on Saturday at 11am-6pm and will feature food, arts and crafts, cooking and mixologist demonstrations, children's activities such as face painting, sand art, and cornhole. There will also be and a beer tent that will allow visitors to purchase products.

Sunday's festivities (11am-5pm), billed Caribbean Day, will feature multiple music genres including reggae, Soca, steel pan, Salsa, and others. DJ Saggy, a.k.a., Tennyson from Reggae Vybes, will bring his DJ skills to bear and will oversee artist performances.

Philanthropy remains a top priority of the Putnam County Wine & Food Fest and in keeping with this commitment, part proceeds from the festival will assist the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(C)(3) Public Charity that was established in 2004 to fund support services for people affected by breast cancer in Hudson Valley.

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with the 13th Putnam County Wine & Food Fest in September of 2024. Miles of Hope helps people in treatment for Breast Cancer within the nine counties of Hudson Valley. Bringing attention and awareness to avenues of support and early detection will help everyone associated with this event," said Pari Forood, Executive Director, Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Putnam County Wine & Food Fest is still accepting sponsorship, vendor, and volunteer applications. Confirmed sponsors and partners for the 2024 installment include Danbury Fair Mall, HamletHub Magazine, Hudson Valley Wine Magazine, WHUD Radio, and Macaroni Kid of Armonk, Chappaqua, Mt. Kisco and Pleasantville.

Additional events and activities will be added in the weeks leading up to the festival. Sign up for email alerts to get all the details as they are announced at . For additional information about the event, and sponsorships , please contact ..., .... For information on becoming a volunteer, contact .... Follow us on Twitter (@winefoodfest) or like us on Facebook (Facebook/PutnamCountyWineFest), to stay in the loop on prize giveaways, vendor information, and all things wine and food related in the Hudson Valley.

The event is accessible to all transportation modes. Customers can take Metro-North's Harlem line to Brewster Station, within walking distance of the venue. Parking is available at the Metro-North Station, 40 Park Street, 2 Marvin Avenue, 10 Park Avenue, 10 Hoyt Street, 390 Railroad Avenue, Brewster, NY where you can take a free shuttle bus to and from the Wine Fest during the festival hours.

Tasting Tickets are $25 each day/ $30 at the Door (for 21 years & over) and $10 for Designated Drivers. Children under twelve are free. Attendees will need a photo ID for registration. Rain or shine, no refunds.

Tickets can be purchased at: . Visit for additional information.

About the Founder:

The festival was founded by Lauren Drummond, a freelance entertainment journalist, who started Greenergy Productions, LLC, in 2011, Women Minority owned business. Because of early-stage Parkinson's disease, her journalism is limited. After meeting local spirit producers, and having previously hosted other events, Drummond launched the, now annual, festival. Over time, she nurtured and expanded the gathering with cider/wine/spirits tastings, cooking workshops, live entertainment, and others.

About Putnam County Wine & Food Fest:

The fest brings together a multicultural audience while highlighting regional cideries, distillers, vineyards, local farmers, and arts and crafts coupled with highlighting an international mix of music and food.

Lauren Drummond

Greenergy Productions, LLC

+1 845-842-0575

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Other

Instagram

2023 Festival Video