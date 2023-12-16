UP Doctor Found Dead In His Car

(MENAFN- IANS) Barabanki (UP), Dec 17 (IANS) A 39-year-old doctor was found dead in his car that was parked near a petrol pump under Safdarganj police station limits on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway in Barabanki.

The car was parked there for over 24 hours before the police was alerted by the petrol pump staff who spotted the body on Saturday.

Additional inspector, in charge of Safdarganj police station, D C Gupta said the doctor, Mohammed Kashif, was a resident of Shuklai locality of Barabanki city.

He said vomit stains were found in the car and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

The inspector said Kashif's family members were looking for him for many hours as he did not return home on Thursday night.

He had left his house that morning to go to his clinic in Ayodhya district but never reached there.

