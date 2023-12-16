Iran Executes Man Over Spying For Mossad

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Dec 17 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran, yesterday executed a man, convicted of espionage against the country, on behalf of foreign intelligence services, including Israel's Mossad, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported.

The execution was carried out in the south-eastern city of Zahedan, in Sistan and Baluchestan province, where the man was also trialed, the report said, without revealing his identity and the time of arrest.

The individual“gathered classified information and provided them to foreign intelligence services, especially Mossad,” to disrupt the country's order, and spread propaganda in favour of anti-Iran groups and organisations, the report added.

According to Mizan, after receiving the death sentence, the man made an appeal to the country's supreme court against the ruling, which was rejected after reconsideration.– NNN-IRNA