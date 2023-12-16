Kuwait Names Crown Prince Mishal As New Emir

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuwait City, Dec 17 (IANS) The Kuwaiti cabinet has declared Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new Emir of Kuwait.
He succeeded the throne following the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday at 86, Xinhua news agency reported.
Issa Al-Kandari, Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said in a statement that the cabinet announcement came "in accordance with the constitution and Article 4 of Law No. 4 of 1964".
In the statement broadcasted on state TV, Al-Kandari announced a 40-day mourning period to commemorate the passing of Emir Nawaf, the 16th Emir of Kuwait.
--IANS
int/sha
MENAFN16122023000231011071ID1107609057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.