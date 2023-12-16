House Of Janaan Celebrates Grand Opening, Unveiling Fusion Of Tradition And Modernity

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

House of Janaan proudly announced the opening of their inaugural store in Colombo, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's fashion landscape.

The grand unveiling garnered esteemed dignitaries, fashion luminaries, and close friends, joining in celebration of culture and individuality in the haven of the luxurious House of Janaan.

The brand founded by Sarah Illyas, renowned as a trailblazer in the fashion industry, with over a decade of multifaceted experience encompassing fashion, buying, merchandising, cross country market launches, and strategic leadership. Illyas's role as a senior leader in the e-commerce ecosystem across South East Asia solidifies the brand as a testament to her profound expertise and strategic acumen.

Speaking of the launch Sarah Illyas, Founder, House of Janaan stated:“Venturing into entrepreneurship with the launch of my brand was not an easy one but one that took years of planning and was backed by having over a decade of experience in the fashion industry. The opening of House of Janaan is a realization of this dream, a dream to share the beauty and elegance of Pakistani culture and style. This debut collection is a labor of dedication and I'm excited to invite all our customers to experience the enchantment of the House of Janaan. In the upcoming months customers can also expect a multitude of offerings including our expansion into ecommerce.”

The House of Janaan, deeply connected to its name and aesthetics, embodies its name“Janaan” meaning the very“Soul” of Pakistani heritage and artistry. Carefully reinterpreted for the contemporary, cosmopolitan woman, the brand aims to be a sanctuary of fashion for everyone. The collection at the House of Janaan embodies rich tapestry of Pakistani culture with each piece being a masterpiece having been intricately hand-crafted by skilled artisans. The store offers a meticulously designed collection of exquisite shalwar's, exquisite statement pieces, intricate jackets, and handcrafted beaded clutches.

House of Janaan invites customers to embark on a journey of discovery within the walls of its flagship store-a space where tradition and modernity coalesce in every thread. The decadent collection at the House of Janaan will be available to purchase at No 1, 33rd Lane, Off Bagatalle Road, Colombo 3 from 10AM to 7PM from Monday to Sunday.



