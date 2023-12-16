Kuwait Names Crown Prince Mishal As New Emir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
KUWAIT CITY, Dec 17 (NNN-KUNA) – The Kuwaiti cabinet, yesterday, declared Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as the new Emir of Kuwait.
He succeeded the throne following the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah earlier the same day at 86.
Issa Al-Kandari, Kuwait's deputy prime minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs, said in a statement that, the cabinet announcement came“in accordance with the constitution and Article 4 of Law No. 4 of 1964.”
In the statement, broadcast on state TV, Al-Kandari announced a 40-day mourning period, to commemorate the passing of Emir Nawaf, the 16th Emir of Kuwait.– NNN-KUNA
