London Mayor Turns Down Klitschko's Request For Scrap Vehicles - The Telegraph

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has proposed that his London counterpart Sadiq Kahn transfer part of the vehicles destined for scrapheap to Ukraine for their further use in the war zone, but his offer was turned down.

That's according to The Telegraph , Ukrinform reports.

In September, Klitschko wrote to Khan after noting the UK's scrappage scheme Ulez, proposing that some of the vehicles be donated to Ukraine. He said the move would have "enormous potential" and be used in a "variety of life-saving and transport roles."

But this week, Khan wrote to Klitschko to say he would not allow the proposal because it did not meet the "legal threshold" that requires the Ulez scrappage scheme to benefit Londoners from an "economic, social and environmental perspective."

The vehicles tend to be 4x4s and pick-up trucks. Under the London Ulez scheme, motorists are able to claim a one-off payment of GBP 2,000 (over $2,400) if they scrap a vehicle that does not comply with the controversial pollution levy.

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for mayor of London, criticized Khan's decision, telling The Telegraph: "Sadiq Khan's refusal to send scrapped Ulez cars to Ukraine, citing a legal quirk, is absurd."

Sir John Redwood, a former Tory Cabinet minister, said: "This is yet another reason why Ulez is an extremely bad scheme, not just for London, but the wider world."

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration