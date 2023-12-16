Sumy Region Comes Under Attack 26 Times On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region 26 times on Saturday, wounding one person.

The Sumy regional military administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Some 138 explosions were recorded. The Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Znob-Novhorodske communities came under fire," the post said.

On December 15, the Sumy region came under fire 11 times, with the Russians using artillery, unguided air missiles, drones and mortars. Fortunately, there were no casualties.