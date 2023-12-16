Russia Creating Fake Telegram Channels Of Ukrainian Brigades And Battalions - Center For Combating Disinformation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian intelligence is creating fake Telegram channels of Ukrainian brigades and battalions to collect information and discredit the Ukrainian military.
The press service of the Center for Combating Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The creation of fake Telegram channels of Ukrainian brigades and battalions has intensified. According to their description, these channels were created to allegedly receive feedback on violations and crimes by the command," the post said.
In reality, such Telegram channels were created by the Russians to spread their fakes and narratives, the purpose of which is to discredit the command of brigades or battalions, as well as the military.
Also, these channels are created by enemy intelligence to collect information by receiving feedback.
The Center called on everyone not to visit such channels and to trust only verified sources of information.
