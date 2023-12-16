Security Hubs To Open In Settlements Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Security hubs will soon be launched in settlements across Ukraine to allow for a faster response to emergency calls and aid to citizens.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Klymenko mentioned that security projects were one of the topics discussed during the latest Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

“Control over the circulation of weapons, operation of checkpoints, criminal police performance – we work every day to ensure that citizens feel safe in any region,” Klymenko noted.

In his words, 500 police officers will soon be on duty in educational institutions. They are expected to provide law enforcement, interaction with school administration, and access regime.

At the instruction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, security centers will also be created in public gathering places, such as shopping malls, infrastructure objects and health facilities.

Security hubs in settlements will include police officers, rescuers and medics. Klymenko believes this would increase communication between emergency services and allow for a faster response to calls and aid to citizens.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko, Telegram