Figures From Broad Spectrum Of Kuwaiti Society Mourn Amir's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Heads of several bodies in sports, humanitarian action, science, and planning mourned on Saturday the passing away of late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, recalling his fragrant march of giving for the prosperity and welfare of the homeland.

They agreed, in separate statements to KUNA, that the late Amir supported humanitarian values and philanthropic action, and left a prominent marks in rebuilding the country, promoting its renaissance and achieving the aspirations of the people.

President of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahd Nasser Al-Sabah, on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Kuwaiti sports family members, mourned the late Amir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Director-General of the Public Sports Authority Yousef Al-Baidan said in a press statement on his behalf and in the name of the authority's officials and employees that the late Amir spent his life serving Kuwait in all the positions he held until he reached power.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer extended his sincere condolences to the honorable Al-Sabah family and the Arab and Islamic nations on the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Director General of the Arab Planning Institute, Dr. Abdullah Al-Shami, expressed to KUNA his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Science Club Talal Al-Kharafi mourned the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah after a career total of giving and achievements in serving his people and the Arab and Islamic nations and championing their causes. (end)

