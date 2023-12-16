EU Leaders Mourn Passing Of Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed condolences for the passing away of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"The European Union has learnt with sadness of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, late Amir of the State of Kuwait," they wrote in a joint statement on Saturday.

"The EU expresses its condolences and sympathy over his loss to the Al-Sabah family, the people, and the government of Kuwait.

"The EU remembers late Amir's unwavering dedication and commitment to serving his country, even in turbulent times.

"He will be remembered by all who work for regional stability and mutual understanding between nations," according to the statement.

"The European Union will continue to work towards consolidating a solid and enduring partnership with the State of Kuwait and its people," it added. (end)

