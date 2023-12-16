OPEC Condoles With Kuwait Over Passing Of Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries offered its "deepest and heartfelt condolences" over the passing of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the leadership, the ruling family and people of Kuwait.

The Organization, recalled in a press release, that during the late Amir' reign (from September 29, 2020, to December 16, 2023), the global oil industry has witnessed a number of challenges, including the severe impacts resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The late Amir's astute leadership and wise counsel guided his country and the Organization to overcome many of these challenges.

"Over the last six decades, the late Amir continuously advocated for just and inclusive solutions to regional and international issues," according to the statement.

On his part, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said, "It is with great sadness and sorrow that we, at OPEC, have learnt of the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The late Amir was "a distinguished leader that graciously provided guidance and support to the Organization, the Declaration of Cooperation and the global oil market," Al-Ghais noted.

"The entire OPEC Family commiserates with His Highness' family and the people of the State of Kuwait. We extend our sincerest condolences as we mourn the passing of a great leader," he added. (end)

