US Pres. Condoles With Kuwait Over Amir's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden expressed grief for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.

"(US First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I were saddened to learn of the passing of -- the Amir of Kuwait," the President wrote in a White House statement.

"Sheikh Nawaf was a valued partner and true friend of the United States throughout his decades of service.

"I offer my condolences to Sheikh Nawaf's family and the people of Kuwait on behalf of the United States of America and the American people.

"Today, we mourn his passing and we honor his life and the vision we shared for greater peace and stability across the Middle East.

"We will continue to strengthen the longstanding ties between the governments and people of the United States and Kuwait as we pursue that future together," President Biden added. (end)

