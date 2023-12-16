Turkish Pres. Condoles With Kuwait Over Amir's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed grief for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday.
On behalf of the Turkish people, he expressed sincere condolences to "the brotherly people of Kuwait."
"The late Amir Sheikh Nawaf will be always remembered as a sincere and credible friend of Turkiye," President Erdogan wrote on his X account.
He expressed best wishes for His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Amir of Kuwait. (end)
