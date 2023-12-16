Bahrain To Hold Absentee Funeral Prayers For Kuwait's Late Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa instructed holding absentee funeral prayers at all mosques of the Kingdom after the Sunday noon prayers in mourning for Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away on Saturday. King Hamad prayed for Allah, the Almighty, to lodge the soul of the late Amir in Paradise, according to a press release from the Royal Court of Bahrain. (pickup previous) kna

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.