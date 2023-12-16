Figures From Broad Spectrum Of Kuwaiti Society Mourn Amir's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Reopens)

KUWAIT -- Minister of Social Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah said the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will be always remembered for his landmark contributions to the prosperity and welfare of the homeland.

The late Amir had left outstanding achievements to the modernization of the Ministry of Social Affairs, a portfolio he between April 20, 1991, and October 17, 1992, Sheikh Feras told KUNA.

The minister expressed sincere condolences to His Highness the new Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praying for Allah, the Almighty, to lodge the soul of the late Amir in Paradise.

On his part, President of the Municipal Council Abdullah Al-Mehri said the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf is a great loss to the Kuwaiti people, and the Arab and Muslim nations.

The late Amir has left a great legacy of achievements and giving to the prosperity and progress of the homeland, Al-Mehri added. (end)

