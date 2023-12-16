Blinken Extols Late Amir As Friend To All Nations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed grief for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, saying he was "deeply respected leader."
"I was saddened to learn of the death of Amir --. On behalf of the United States, I extend my sincere condolences to the late Amir's family and to all Kuwaitis," he said in a press release.
"I had the opportunity to know His Highness personally and appreciated his dedication to the welfare of the Kuwaiti people and the many ways he nurtured the Kuwaiti-American partnership.
"His perseverance and resolve helped shape Kuwait into the prosperous and modern state it is today, and his public service over his lifetime contributed to a lasting and positive change in Kuwait and the entire Middle East region.
The late Amir Nawaf was a deeply respected leader and a friend to all nations. We honor his legacy and remain committed to our strong partnership and friendship with Kuwait," he added. (pickup previous)
