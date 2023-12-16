Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan announces the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is proclaimed the new Amir of the State of Kuwait.

KUWAIT -- Mosques of Kuwait are observing absentee funeral prayers after Sunday noon prayers in mourning for the late Amir.

RIYADH -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman offer condolences over the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

ABU DHABI -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns the passing of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

CAIRO -- President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and the people of Egypt mourn the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses grief for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

TEHRAN -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expresses condolences for Kuwait leadership and people for passing away of Amir Sheikh Nawaf.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden expresses grief for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT -- EU leaders express condolences for the passing away of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) gb