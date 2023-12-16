               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Malinda Warnapura Joins New Zealand Club


12/16/2023 7:18:45 PM

The Johnsonville Cricket Club in New Zealand have hired former Sri Lankan test batter Malinda Warnapura to be their first ever fulltime Director of Coaching and Development.

Warnapura played 14 tests and three ODI's for Sri Lanka, and has held key coaching roles including batting mentor for the Sri Lankan women's team.

He joined Adam Cooper to discuss his move to New Zealand. (newstalkzb)

