Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Malinda Warnapura Joins New Zealand Club

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Johnsonville Cricket Club in New Zealand have hired former Sri Lankan test batter Malinda Warnapura to be their first ever fulltime Director of Coaching and Development.

Warnapura played 14 tests and three ODI's for Sri Lanka, and has held key coaching roles including batting mentor for the Sri Lankan women's team.

He joined Adam Cooper to discuss his move to New Zealand. (newstalkzb)