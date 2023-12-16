Award-Winning Destiny Dennis: The New Face Of Women's Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Destiny Dennis

Destiny Dennis picture 1

Destiny Dennis picture 2

Destiny Dennis is a multifaceted wellness entrepreneur and a transformative figure in the fitness industry, known for her work with mothers post-childbirth

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Destiny Dennis , a devoted mother of two and a loving wife, stands as a beacon of inspiration in the world of wellness and fitness.On the 24th day of November 2023 she was honored with the prestigious Health and Wellness Advocate of the Year award by the Future Leadership Conference And Awards, Destiny is a certified wellness and fitness coach with an impressive array of certifications, including A Certified Junior Community Health Extension Worker (J-Chew), a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) qualification from CLI College, Canada, and a First Responder certification from the American Heart Foundation.As the visionary behind the BlackMomsFitness Hub, (a community that helps mothers snapback after childbirth)Destiny has dedicated herself to empowering mothers, both in Nigeria and internationally, to reclaim their physical well-being post-childbirth at home or at the gym.With a track record of assisting over 1,000 mothers, Destiny's passion for maternal health shines through in her impactful coaching.Beyond her coaching prowess, Destiny is the proud owner of BM Active (Be More Active) a vibrant gym wear brand that transcends boundaries. BM Active not only provides women with high-quality and affordable activewear but also aims to foster self-confidence. Through this brand, Destiny encourages women to embrace a more active lifestyle, both in and out of the gym.Destiny's commitment to her community extends to her role as a certified Phlebotomist and Blood Bone Pathogen professional, showcasing her dedication to holistic well-being. Her multifaceted approach to health and fitness underscores her belief that confidence is cultivated through a blend of physical and mental well-being.With a heart dedicated to empowering women, Destiny Dennis is not just a wellness coach; she is a catalyst for positive change.As she continues to redefine the standards of postpartum health and self-confidence, Destiny stands as an embodiment of resilience and empowerment in the world of wellness.

Destiny Dennis

BlackMomsFitness

+234 706 455 1657

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Who is Destiny Dennis