The Heart Of Business Wake Forest: Spreading Holiday Cheer And Hope To Two Local Families In Need

Local Wake Forest BNI Networking Group Unites for a Heartfelt Mission to Support Two Wake Forest Single Moms and Their Children During the Festive Season

- Dan Kapornyai, President, The Heart of Business Wake ForestWAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Heart of Business Wake Forest, a local BNI (Business Network International) networking group, has demonstrated the true spirit of giving this holiday season by rallying together to provide support for two local families in need. Both families consist of single mothers with three children each, facing challenging circumstances during these trying times.The initiative to support these families came after a request from Heritage Elementary School and Wake Forest Baptist Church. Recognizing the opportunity to make a difference in their community, The Heart of Business Wake Forest immediately sprang into action. Dan Kapornyai, President of The Heart of Business Wake Forest and local franchise owner of Nerds on Site, expressed his deep pride in the group's commitment to giving back. He stated, "I'm very proud to be part of this extraordinary networking group. It warms my heart to see how our members have come together to support not one, but two families, especially during a time when our community faces so much hardship."The Heart of Business Wake Forest embodies the core values of BNI by fostering a culture of collaboration, support, and community engagement. BNI is an international networking organization that helps business professionals connect, build relationships, and grow their businesses through word-of-mouth referrals. To learn more about The Heart of Business Wake Forest and discover how BNI can help you grow your business while making a positive impact in the community, please visit their group website. The Heart of Business Wake Forest invites individuals interested in networking and business growth to join their weekly meetings. The group meets every Thursday from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Buffalo Brothers, located at 11735 Retail Drive, Wake Forest, NC.ABOUT BNI: BNI, or Business Network International, is a global networking organization that helps business professionals connect and generate referrals to grow their businesses. With thousands of chapters worldwide, BNI provides a platform for individuals to build meaningful relationships and leverage the power of word-of-mouth marketing.ABOUT THE HEART OF BUSINESS WAKE FOREST: The Heart of Business Wake Forest is a local chapter of BNI, committed to creating a heart-centered and supportive environment for business professionals in the Wake Forest, NC area. The group believes in the power of collaboration and community engagement to foster personal and professional growth while making a positive impact in their local community. Current chapter members include: Andrea Cummings, Residential Realtor with Property Specific Realty; Brian Biederman, Financial Advisor with Advanced Financial Concepts; Brian Ritchey, Life and Disability Insurance with Ready Financial Capital; Dan Kapornyai, IT Consultant with Nerds on Site; Gerry Houseknecht, Residential Mortgage with CMG Home Loans; John Bailey, Marketing Consultant with Your Retention Gurus; Josh Donahue, Pet Services with Audrey's Barkyard; Lee Jefferys, Electrician with Tripp Electric; Tanishia Butler, Mailing Service with Quik Pack and Ship; Tara Bogle, Travel Agent with Ataraxis Travel; Tobi Bowen, Digital Marketing with Instinctive Branding; Tommy Sellars, Commercial Insurance with CT3 Insurance Group; and Tony Woodlief, Property and Casualty Insurance with NC Farm Bureau.

