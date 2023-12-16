Venezuela’S New Military Zone In Disputed Esequibo Area

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's President, Nicolás Maduro, has created a new military zone called "Zona de Defensa Integral (ZODI) Guayana Esequiba."



A Zona de Defensa Integral (ZODI) in Venezuela is a territorial unit created for the purpose of national defense.



It's a part of Venezuela's military structure under the control of the Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB), the country's armed forces.



This area is in a region that Venezuela and its neighbor, Guyana, both claim. The ZODI's main office is in Tumeremo, Bolívar State .



This new military zone comes after a vote in Venezuela. Most people supported making the Esequibo region a part of Venezuela as a new state .



Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello is temporarily in charge of the ZODI. This move shows Venezuela is serious about its claim to the Esequibo area.







President Maduro also wants to start using the area's natural resources.



He plans to give out oil, gas, and mining licenses in the Esequibo through new divisions like PDVSA Esequibo and CVG Esequibo.



He also ordered schools and universities in Venezuela to use maps showing the Esequibo as part of Venezuela.



Maduro has also planned a census and social programs for people living in the Esequibo region.



These steps are part of Venezuela's effort to include the Esequibo in its territory.



This move is important because it shows Venezuela is taking strong actions in its long-standing dispute with Guyana.



The creation of the ZODI Guayana Esequiba and the steps to make the Esequibo a Venezuelan state are big moves in this ongoing dispute.



It shows Venezuela is using both military and civilian ways to support its claim to the area.

