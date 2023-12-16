Removing Gas Fees May Boost Appeal Of Web3 Gaming

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) In Web3 gaming, a seismic shift is on the horizon. Immutable is poised to redefine the gaming experience by eliminating a significant barrier for gamers: gas fees. Scheduled for early 2024, Immutable's pioneering zero-knowledge proof-based (ZK-proofs) scaling platform, zkEVM, will transform how blockchain-based games operate.

Immutable's zkEVM stands at the forefront of this revolution. Leveraging cutting-edge technology allows blockchain game developers to eradicate transaction fees for end-users. This move is expected to offer a“frictionless onboarding” experience, dramatically enhancing the appeal of Web3 gaming. The platform's unique capability of removing gas fees is an incremental improvement and a fundamental overhaul of the user experience.

To fully appreciate this development, grasping the concept of gas fees in blockchain gaming is essential. Gas fees are customary in the Web3 gaming sphere , built predominantly on blockchain protocols. These fees are paid to network validators for processing transactions. Before layer-2 scaling, Ethereum-based decentralized applications heavily relied on these validators and miners to manage smart contract operations and their associated transactions.

While this system maintains the integrity and decentralization of blockchains, it poses a significant hurdle for traditional gamers. Accustomed to a transaction-free gaming environment, these gamers find gas fees a deterrent. This friction point has been a critical challenge in the mainstream adoption of blockchain-based games.

The objective for Web3 gaming is clear. The industry must provide a seamless gaming experience that the underlying blockchain technology becomes virtually invisible. Immutable's approach addresses this by tackling one of the most stubborn norms in blockchain gaming – the gas fees. By eliminating these fees, Immutable is not just improving the gaming experience but also broadening the appeal of Web3 games.

The implementation of Immutable's zkEVM presents a twofold advantage :

Firstly, game developers can sponsor the gas fees through this platform, effectively making these transactions non-existent for users of Immutable Passport. Furthermore, Immutable plans to sponsor gas fees for all games within its ecosystem for a limited period following its mainnet launch. This strategy is designed to boost player adoption and increase revenue streams for game studios.

From a financial perspective, game studios can anticipate significantly reducing overhead costs . Immutable estimates that studios could incur approximately $500 to $1000 in gas fees for every 100,000 users in their gaming environments. This expense is expected to become a standard operational cost akin to infrastructure or server expenses. Ultimately, it will increase Web3 gaming player adoption and higher revenue for game studios.