Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Size, Share &Amp; Forecast Report [2031]

Global |110 Pages| Report on "Electronic Expansion Valves Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products, Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Home Inverter Air Conditioner, Commercial Air Conditioning and Heat Pump, Other ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Electronic Expansion Valves Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Electronic Expansion Valves Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Electronic Expansion Valves Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Electronic Expansion Valves Market Worldwide?



DunAn

Changzhou EFT Electric

Castel

SANHUA

Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland)

Emerson

Royals (Qingdao) Technology

Xuzhou Sanhe Automatic Control Equipment

Fujikoki

Danfoss

Parker Shenzhen Ruifujie Technology

The Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Electronic Expansion Valves Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Electronic Expansion Valves Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Electronic Expansion Valves Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Electronic Expansion Valves Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Electronic Expansion Valves market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Electronic Expansion Valves market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Electronic Expansion Valves Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Electronic Expansion Valves market size was valued at USD 413.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.43(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 506.71 million by 2028.

EEVs control the flow of refrigerant entering a direct expansion evaporator. They do this in response to signals sent to them by an electronic controller. A small motor is used to open and close the valve port. The motor is called a step or stepper motor motors do not rotate continuously. They are controlled by an electronic controller and rotate a fraction of a revolution for each signal sent to them by the electronic controller.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Electronic Expansion Valves industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Electronic Expansion Valves. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Electronic Expansion Valves Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Electronic Expansion Valves Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Electronic Expansion Valves Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Electronic Expansion Valves Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Electronic Expansion Valves Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Electronic Expansion Valves Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Electronic Expansion Valves Market.

Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products



Home Inverter Air Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Other

The Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Electronic Expansion Valves Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Electronic Expansion Valves Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Electronic Expansion Valves market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Electronic Expansion Valves Market Report?



Electronic Expansion Valves Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Electronic Expansion Valves Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Electronic Expansion Valves Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Electronic Expansion Valves Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Expansion Valves

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Electronic Expansion Valves Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 DunAn

2.1.1 DunAn Company Profiles

2.1.2 DunAn Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.1.3 DunAn Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 DunAn Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Changzhou EFT Electric

2.2.1 Changzhou EFT Electric Company Profiles

2.2.2 Changzhou EFT Electric Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.2.3 Changzhou EFT Electric Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Changzhou EFT Electric Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Castel

2.3.1 Castel Company Profiles

2.3.2 Castel Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.3.3 Castel Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Castel Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 SANHUA

2.4.1 SANHUA Company Profiles

2.4.2 SANHUA Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.4.3 SANHUA Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 SANHUA Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland)

2.5.1 Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland) Company Profiles

2.5.2 Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland) Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.5.3 Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland) Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland) Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Emerson

2.6.1 Emerson Company Profiles

2.6.2 Emerson Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.6.3 Emerson Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Emerson Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Royals (Qingdao) Technology

2.7.1 Royals (Qingdao) Technology Company Profiles

2.7.2 Royals (Qingdao) Technology Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.7.3 Royals (Qingdao) Technology Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Royals (Qingdao) Technology Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Xuzhou Sanhe Automatic Control Equipment

2.8.1 Xuzhou Sanhe Automatic Control Equipment Company Profiles

2.8.2 Xuzhou Sanhe Automatic Control Equipment Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.8.3 Xuzhou Sanhe Automatic Control Equipment Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Xuzhou Sanhe Automatic Control Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Fujikoki

2.9.1 Fujikoki Company Profiles

2.9.2 Fujikoki Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.9.3 Fujikoki Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Fujikoki Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Danfoss

2.10.1 Danfoss Company Profiles

2.10.2 Danfoss Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.10.3 Danfoss Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Danfoss Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Parker

2.11.1 Parker Company Profiles

2.11.2 Parker Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.11.3 Parker Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Parker Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Shenzhen Ruifujie Technology

2.12.1 Shenzhen Ruifujie Technology Company Profiles

2.12.2 Shenzhen Ruifujie Technology Electronic Expansion Valves Product and Services

2.12.3 Shenzhen Ruifujie Technology Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Shenzhen Ruifujie Technology Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Electronic Expansion Valves Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Electronic Expansion Valves Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electronic Expansion Valves Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electronic Expansion Valves

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Electronic Expansion Valves

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Electronic Expansion Valves

4.3 Electronic Expansion Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Electronic Expansion Valves Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Electronic Expansion Valves Industry News

5.7.2 Electronic Expansion Valves Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products (2018-2023)

7 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Home Inverter Air Conditioner (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Commercial Air Conditioning and Heat Pump (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Other (2018-2023)

8 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Electronic Expansion Valves Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Expansion Valves SWOT Analysis

9 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Home Inverter Air Conditioner Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Commercial Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Other Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Electronic Expansion Valves Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Electronic Expansion Valves Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Electronic Expansion Valves industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Electronic Expansion Valves Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 110 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Electronic Expansion Valves Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Electronic Expansion Valves market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Electronic Expansion Valves industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

