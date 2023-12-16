Global Material Handling Robotics Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Forecast 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |115 Pages| Report on "Material Handling Robotics Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Electric, Semi-electric, Manual ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Automotive, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Food and Beverage, Others ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Material Handling Robotics Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Material Handling Robotics Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Material Handling Robotics Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Material Handling Robotics Market Worldwide?



Kawasaki Robotics

ABB

FANUC

Adept Technology

Kuka Yaskawa Electric

The Global Material Handling Robotics Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Material Handling Robotics Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Material Handling Robotics Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Material Handling Robotics Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Material Handling Robotics Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Material Handling Robotics Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Material Handling Robotics market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Material Handling Robotics market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Material Handling Robotics Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Material Handling Robotics market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

Material handling robots are used in various applications like packaging, pick and place, and palletizing/de-palletizing. The convenience and the significant cost reduction offered by these robots is expected to uplift the growth of the material handling robotics market industrialization in developed and emerging economies has led to the shortage of skilled labor, which is expected to increase in the future.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Material Handling Robotics industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Material Handling Robotics. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Material Handling Robotics Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Material Handling Robotics Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Material Handling Robotics Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Material Handling Robotics Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Material Handling Robotics Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Material Handling Robotics Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Material Handling Robotics Market.

Electric

Semi-electric Manual



Automotive

Chemical

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Food and Beverage Others

The Global Material Handling Robotics Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Material Handling Robotics Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Material Handling Robotics Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Material Handling Robotics Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Material Handling Robotics market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase Material Handling Robotics Market Report?



Material Handling Robotics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Material Handling Robotics Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Material Handling Robotics Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Material Handling Robotics Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Material Handling Robotics

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Material Handling Robotics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Kawasaki Robotics

2.1.1 Kawasaki Robotics Company Profiles

2.1.2 Kawasaki Robotics Material Handling Robotics Product and Services

2.1.3 Kawasaki Robotics Material Handling Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Kawasaki Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 ABB

2.2.1 ABB Company Profiles

2.2.2 ABB Material Handling Robotics Product and Services

2.2.3 ABB Material Handling Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 FANUC

2.3.1 FANUC Company Profiles

2.3.2 FANUC Material Handling Robotics Product and Services

2.3.3 FANUC Material Handling Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Adept Technology

2.4.1 Adept Technology Company Profiles

2.4.2 Adept Technology Material Handling Robotics Product and Services

2.4.3 Adept Technology Material Handling Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Adept Technology Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Kuka

2.5.1 Kuka Company Profiles

2.5.2 Kuka Material Handling Robotics Product and Services

2.5.3 Kuka Material Handling Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Kuka Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Yaskawa Electric

2.6.1 Yaskawa Electric Company Profiles

2.6.2 Yaskawa Electric Material Handling Robotics Product and Services

2.6.3 Yaskawa Electric Material Handling Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Material Handling Robotics Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Material Handling Robotics Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Material Handling Robotics Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Material Handling Robotics

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Material Handling Robotics

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Material Handling Robotics

4.3 Material Handling Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Material Handling Robotics Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Material Handling Robotics Industry News

5.7.2 Material Handling Robotics Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electric (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Semi-electric (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Manual (2018-2023)

7 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Automotive (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Chemical (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electrical and Electronics (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Material Handling Robotics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial Machinery (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Material Handling Robotics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Food and Beverage (2018-2023)

7.3.6 Global Material Handling Robotics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Material Handling Robotics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Material Handling Robotics SWOT Analysis

9 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Electric Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Semi-electric Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Manual Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Automotive Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Chemical Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Electrical and Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Industrial Machinery Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Food and Beverage Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.8 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Material Handling Robotics Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Material Handling Robotics Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Material Handling Robotics Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

