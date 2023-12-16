Global Electric Iron Market Size Report 2024-2031 | 107 Pages Report

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |107 Pages| Report on "Electric Iron Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Dry Iron, Steam Iron, Travelling Iron, Garment Steamer, Cordless Iron ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Home Use, Commercial ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Electric Iron Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Electric Iron Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Electric Iron Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Electric Iron Market Worldwide?



FLYCO

HUAYU

Panasonic

SID

Haier

SANYO

Electrolux

Eupa

Swift

Longde Philips

The Global Electric Iron Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Electric Iron Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Electric Iron Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Electric Iron Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Electric Iron Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Electric Iron Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Electric Iron market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Electric Iron market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Electric Iron Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Electric Iron market size was valued at USD 983.06 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.55(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 1359.08 million by 2028.

Electric irons are tools for leveling clothes and fabrics, typically between 300 and 1000W. Its model can be divided into: ordinary type, temperature control type, steam spray type and so on. The ordinary irons are simple in structure, low in price, and easy to manufacture and maintain. The temperature-adjustable iron can be automatically adjusted to a temperature in the range of 60-250 Â° C and automatically cuts off the power according to the different materials used, saving power at an appropriate temperature than the average type of iron.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Electric Iron industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Electric Iron. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Electric Iron Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Electric Iron Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Electric Iron Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Electric Iron Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Electric Iron Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Electric Iron Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Electric Iron Market.

Dry Iron

Steam Iron

Travelling Iron

Garment Steamer Cordless Iron



Home Use Commercial

The Global Electric Iron Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Electric Iron Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Electric Iron Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Electric Iron Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Electric Iron market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Iron

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Electric Iron Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Electric Iron Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Electric Iron Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Electric Iron Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 FLYCO

2.1.1 FLYCO Company Profiles

2.1.2 FLYCO Electric Iron Product and Services

2.1.3 FLYCO Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 FLYCO Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 HUAYU

2.2.1 HUAYU Company Profiles

2.2.2 HUAYU Electric Iron Product and Services

2.2.3 HUAYU Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 HUAYU Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Panasonic

2.3.1 Panasonic Company Profiles

2.3.2 Panasonic Electric Iron Product and Services

2.3.3 Panasonic Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 SID

2.4.1 SID Company Profiles

2.4.2 SID Electric Iron Product and Services

2.4.3 SID Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 SID Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Haier

2.5.1 Haier Company Profiles

2.5.2 Haier Electric Iron Product and Services

2.5.3 Haier Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Haier Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 SANYO

2.6.1 SANYO Company Profiles

2.6.2 SANYO Electric Iron Product and Services

2.6.3 SANYO Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 SANYO Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Electrolux

2.7.1 Electrolux Company Profiles

2.7.2 Electrolux Electric Iron Product and Services

2.7.3 Electrolux Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Electrolux Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Eupa

2.8.1 Eupa Company Profiles

2.8.2 Eupa Electric Iron Product and Services

2.8.3 Eupa Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Eupa Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Swift

2.9.1 Swift Company Profiles

2.9.2 Swift Electric Iron Product and Services

2.9.3 Swift Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Swift Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Longde

2.10.1 Longde Company Profiles

2.10.2 Longde Electric Iron Product and Services

2.10.3 Longde Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Longde Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Philips

2.11.1 Philips Company Profiles

2.11.2 Philips Electric Iron Product and Services

2.11.3 Philips Electric Iron Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Electric Iron Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Electric Iron Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Electric Iron Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Electric Iron Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Electric Iron Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric Iron

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Electric Iron

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Electric Iron

4.3 Electric Iron Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Electric Iron Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Electric Iron Industry News

5.7.2 Electric Iron Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Electric Iron Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Electric Iron Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Electric Iron Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Dry Iron (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Steam Iron (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Travelling Iron (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Garment Steamer (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cordless Iron (2018-2023)

7 Global Electric Iron Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Electric Iron Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Electric Iron Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Electric Iron Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Home Use (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Electric Iron Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Commercial (2018-2023)

8 Global Electric Iron Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Electric Iron Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron SWOT Analysis

9 Global Electric Iron Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Electric Iron Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Dry Iron Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Steam Iron Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Travelling Iron Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Garment Steamer Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Cordless Iron Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Electric Iron Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Electric Iron Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Home Use Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Commercial Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Electric Iron Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Electric Iron Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Electric Iron Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Continued

