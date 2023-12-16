Global Bluefin Tuna Market Insights Report 2024-2031 | 117 Pages Report

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Bluefin Tuna Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension. Bluefin Tuna Market Report Revenue by Type ( Freezing, Fresh, Others ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Hypermarket and Supermarket, Aquatic Products Market and Catering Procurement, Online ).

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Bluefin Tuna Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Bluefin Tuna Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Bluefin Tuna Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Bluefin Tuna Market Worldwide?



Chubby Fish Inc.

Yama Seafood, Inc.

Kyokuyo

Seamax Global S.L.

North Atlantic Traders Ltd.

Maruha Nichiro

BluefinÃ¡

Marubeni Corporation SS Fishery Co.,Ltd.

The Global Bluefin Tuna Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Bluefin Tuna Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Bluefin Tuna Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Bluefin Tuna Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Bluefin Tuna Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Bluefin Tuna Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Bluefin Tuna market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Bluefin Tuna market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Bluefin Tuna Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Bluefin Tuna market size was valued at USD 240.37 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.09(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 272.09 million by 2028.

Bluefin tuna is a common name used to refer to several species of tuna of the genus Thunnus. Bluefin tuna is the best type of fish meat for sushi and other seafood dishes. Its incredible flavor and marbelization make it stand out from other types of fish meat.

Bluefin Tuna Market Challenges

Bluefin Tuna is very valuable, so fishing must have a license issued by the government. Bluefin Tuna has been threatened by overfishing. Overfishing may affect the long-term development of Bluefin Tuna industry, leading to threats to ecological balance. Bluefin Tuna is an important part of the food chain in the marine ecosystem. It eats some small fish and crustaceans. If it is finally extinct, the ecological balance of the relevant sea areas may be destroyed.

At present, the five major tuna protection organizations in the world and the relevant departments of the United Nations have worked hard for many years to set the catch of each country, and have made various resolutions to restrict tuna trafficking.

The current five major tuna conservation organizations are ICCAT, WCPFC, IATTC, CCSBT and IOTC.

From the target sea areas under the jurisdiction of each committee, it can be seen that the survival range of various tuna groups has been basically covered, and every year these conservation organizations will also set the tuna fishing limit in their respective sea areas.

However, there are still many problems in implementation. First of all, the fishing limit and other provisions promulgated by these organizations are not enforceable. Secondly, there is a game between various interest groups behind these organizations, and the ultimate fishing cap is the product of compromise between all parties.

Region Overview:

From 2023-2028, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness robust growth prospects.

Company Overview:

Marubeni Corporation is one of the major players operating in the Bluefin Tuna market, holding a share of 19.01(Percent) in 2021.

Marubeni Corporation is a trading company with business divisions in iron and steel, information technology, utility and infrastructure, energy, food, metals and mineral resources, development and construction, industrial machinery, and chemicals.

In 1999 BluefinÃ¡ (Baja Aqua Farms) began its operations in Mexico, and has evolved to become the leader in Bluefin tuna ranching worldwide. Located in the pristine oceanic waters off the coast of Baja California, the company has more than 1,210.6 hectares of farming locations distributed around the coast, which allows for farming of Pacific Bluefin Tuna all year round. BluefinÃ¡ now produces up to 3500 tons of the finest, freshest Bluefin tuna for markets around the globe including Asia and the United States.

Segmentation Overview:

Among different product types, Freezing segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2028.

Application Overview:

By application, the Aquatic Products Market and Catering Procurement segment occupied the biggest share from 2018 to 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Bluefin Tuna industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Bluefin Tuna. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Bluefin Tuna Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Bluefin Tuna Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Bluefin Tuna Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Bluefin Tuna Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Bluefin Tuna Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Bluefin Tuna Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Bluefin Tuna Market.

Freezing

Fresh Others



Hypermarket and Supermarket

Aquatic Products Market and Catering Procurement Online

The Global Bluefin Tuna Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Bluefin Tuna Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Bluefin Tuna Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Bluefin Tuna Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Bluefin Tuna market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bluefin Tuna

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Bluefin Tuna Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Chubby Fish Inc.

2.1.1 Chubby Fish Inc. Company Profiles

2.1.2 Chubby Fish Inc. Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.1.3 Chubby Fish Inc. Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Chubby Fish Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Yama Seafood, Inc.

2.2.1 Yama Seafood, Inc. Company Profiles

2.2.2 Yama Seafood, Inc. Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.2.3 Yama Seafood, Inc. Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Yama Seafood, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Kyokuyo

2.3.1 Kyokuyo Company Profiles

2.3.2 Kyokuyo Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.3.3 Kyokuyo Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Kyokuyo Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Seamax Global S.L.

2.4.1 Seamax Global S.L. Company Profiles

2.4.2 Seamax Global S.L. Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.4.3 Seamax Global S.L. Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Seamax Global S.L. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 North Atlantic Traders Ltd.

2.5.1 North Atlantic Traders Ltd. Company Profiles

2.5.2 North Atlantic Traders Ltd. Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.5.3 North Atlantic Traders Ltd. Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 North Atlantic Traders Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Maruha Nichiro

2.6.1 Maruha Nichiro Company Profiles

2.6.2 Maruha Nichiro Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.6.3 Maruha Nichiro Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Maruha Nichiro Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 BluefinÃ¡

2.7.1 BluefinÃ¡ Company Profiles

2.7.2 BluefinÃ¡ Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.7.3 BluefinÃ¡ Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 BluefinÃ¡ Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Marubeni Corporation

2.8.1 Marubeni Corporation Company Profiles

2.8.2 Marubeni Corporation Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.8.3 Marubeni Corporation Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Marubeni Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 SS Fishery Co.,Ltd.

2.9.1 SS Fishery Co.,Ltd. Company Profiles

2.9.2 SS Fishery Co.,Ltd. Bluefin Tuna Product and Services

2.9.3 SS Fishery Co.,Ltd. Bluefin Tuna Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 SS Fishery Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Bluefin Tuna Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Bluefin Tuna Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bluefin Tuna Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bluefin Tuna

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Bluefin Tuna

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Bluefin Tuna

4.3 Bluefin Tuna Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Bluefin Tuna Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Bluefin Tuna Industry News

5.7.2 Bluefin Tuna Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Freezing (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fresh (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hypermarket and Supermarket (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Aquatic Products Market and Catering Procurement (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Online (2018-2023)

8 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Bluefin Tuna Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Bluefin Tuna SWOT Analysis

9 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Freezing Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Fresh Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Hypermarket and Supermarket Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Aquatic Products Market and Catering Procurement Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Online Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Bluefin Tuna Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Bluefin Tuna Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Bluefin Tuna Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Frequently Ask Questions?

