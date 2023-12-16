Global Blueberry Market Size &Amp; Share | Trends Report, 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |103 Pages| Report on "Blueberry Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Frozen Blueberry, Dried Blueberry, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Blueberry Puree ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Blueberry Market Worldwide?



Sensient Technologies

Agrana Beteiligungs-ag.

Kellogg

Danone

Futureceuticals

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product RandD Co ltd NestlÃ©

The Global Blueberry Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Blueberry Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

Global Blueberry Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Blueberry Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Blueberry market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Blueberry market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

According to the latest research, the global Blueberry market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

Blueberry is a typical retail fruit in Europe and a healthy snack. Therefore, the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic is minimal. The main obstacles in the supply chain are the blockade of the producing countries and the insufficient supply of resources, which mainly lead to delays. As an exporter, if the production, packaging and logistics can be well managed, the exporter can continue to supply the European market.

Strength

The trade and production of blueberries are expanding around the world, because product development has improved the form and function of blueberries. Blueberry has been praised for its flavor, versatility and health benefits, and its consumption range has exceeded the fresh range, from mud to powder. Blueberries are also used as ingredients and additives in food and beverages. These new uses and forms of blueberry combined with increasing fresh consumption have promoted the growth of production in the Middle East and Africa.

Weakness

Labor shortage is hitting the harvest and operation of blueberry industry. Especially in South Africa, the unemployment rate is 34(Percent), but because of the talent gap, jobs are not easy to fill. And logistics and technology are also the concerns of some producing countries. Limited air transport has led most exporters to focus their activities on maritime exports. Although South Africa will reduce restrictions on air travel from October, it is unlikely that the available air transport volume will increase sharply immediately. At this stage, Cape Town producers have to transport more than 1,600 kilometers of their fruits to Johannesburg, where air transport volume is limited. Blueberry exporters from South Africa are facing logistics limitations.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Blueberry industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Blueberry. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

Frozen Blueberry

Dried Blueberry

Blueberry Juice Concentrate Blueberry Puree



Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Blueberry

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Blueberry Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Blueberry Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Blueberry Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Blueberry Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Blueberry Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Sensient Technologies

2.1.1 Sensient Technologies Company Profiles

2.1.2 Sensient Technologies Blueberry Product and Services

2.1.3 Sensient Technologies Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Sensient Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Agrana Beteiligungs-ag.

2.2.1 Agrana Beteiligungs-ag. Company Profiles

2.2.2 Agrana Beteiligungs-ag. Blueberry Product and Services

2.2.3 Agrana Beteiligungs-ag. Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Agrana Beteiligungs-ag. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Kellogg

2.3.1 Kellogg Company Profiles

2.3.2 Kellogg Blueberry Product and Services

2.3.3 Kellogg Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Kellogg Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Danone

2.4.1 Danone Company Profiles

2.4.2 Danone Blueberry Product and Services

2.4.3 Danone Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Danone Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Futureceuticals

2.5.1 Futureceuticals Company Profiles

2.5.2 Futureceuticals Blueberry Product and Services

2.5.3 Futureceuticals Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Futureceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product RandD Co ltd

2.6.1 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product RandD Co ltd Company Profiles

2.6.2 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product RandD Co ltd Blueberry Product and Services

2.6.3 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product RandD Co ltd Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product RandD Co ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 NestlÃ©

2.7.1 NestlÃ© Company Profiles

2.7.2 NestlÃ© Blueberry Product and Services

2.7.3 NestlÃ© Blueberry Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 NestlÃ© Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Blueberry Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Blueberry Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Blueberry Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Blueberry Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Blueberry Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Blueberry

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Blueberry

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Blueberry

4.3 Blueberry Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Blueberry Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Blueberry Industry News

5.7.2 Blueberry Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Blueberry Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Blueberry Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Blueberry Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Frozen Blueberry (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Dried Blueberry (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Blueberry Juice Concentrate (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Blueberry Puree (2018-2023)

7 Global Blueberry Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Blueberry Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Blueberry Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Blueberry Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Blueberry Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Food and Beverage (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Blueberry Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement (2018-2023)

8 Global Blueberry Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Blueberry Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Blueberry SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Blueberry Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Blueberry SWOT Analysis

9 Global Blueberry Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Blueberry Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Frozen Blueberry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Dried Blueberry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Blueberry Juice Concentrate Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Blueberry Puree Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Blueberry Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Blueberry Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Pharmaceutical Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Food and Beverage Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Blueberry Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Blueberry Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Blueberry Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

