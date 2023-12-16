Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Forecast 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Pain Relief Patches Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |110 pages Latest Report| Pharmaceuticals| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Pain Relief Patches Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Pain Relief Patches Market Report Revenue by Type ( Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches, Mint Patches, Methyl Salicylate Patches, Capsaicin Patches, Others ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( OTC, Rx ).

Get a sample PDF of the report -

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Pain Relief Patches Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Pain Relief Patches Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Pain Relief Patches Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Pain Relief Patches Market Worldwide?



Lingrui

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

Hisamitsu

Actavis

Endo

Huarun 999

Teikoku Seiyaku

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

BLUE-EMU

Mylan

Laboratoires Genevrier

Sanofi Novartis

The Global Pain Relief Patches Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Pain Relief Patches Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Pain Relief Patches Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Pain Relief Patches Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Get a Sample Copy of the Pain Relief Patches Market Report 2024

Global Pain Relief Patches Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Pain Relief Patches Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Pain Relief Patches market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Pain Relief Patches market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Pain Relief Patches Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Pain Relief Patches market size was valued at USD 29234.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 38977.26 million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Pain Relief Patches industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Pain Relief Patches. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Pain Relief Patches Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Pain Relief Patches Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Pain Relief Patches Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Pain Relief Patches Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Pain Relief Patches Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Pain Relief Patches Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Pain Relief Patches Market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:



Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Indomethacin Patches

Counter-Irritant Patches

Fentanyl Patches

Mint Patches

Methyl Salicylate Patches

Capsaicin Patches Others



OTC Rx

The Global Pain Relief Patches Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Pain Relief Patches Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST A SAMPLE

Pain Relief Patches Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Pain Relief Patches Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Pain Relief Patches market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Reasons to Purchase Pain Relief Patches Market Report?



Pain Relief Patches Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Pain Relief Patches Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Pain Relief Patches Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Pain Relief Patches Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pain Relief Patches

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Lingrui

2.1.1 Lingrui Company Profiles

2.1.2 Lingrui Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.1.3 Lingrui Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Lingrui Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Johnson and Johnson

2.2.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Profiles

2.2.2 Johnson and Johnson Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.2.3 Johnson and Johnson Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Johnson and Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 GSK

2.3.1 GSK Company Profiles

2.3.2 GSK Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.3.3 GSK Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 GSK Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Hisamitsu

2.4.1 Hisamitsu Company Profiles

2.4.2 Hisamitsu Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.4.3 Hisamitsu Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Hisamitsu Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Actavis

2.5.1 Actavis Company Profiles

2.5.2 Actavis Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.5.3 Actavis Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Actavis Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Endo

2.6.1 Endo Company Profiles

2.6.2 Endo Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.6.3 Endo Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Endo Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Huarun 999

2.7.1 Huarun 999 Company Profiles

2.7.2 Huarun 999 Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.7.3 Huarun 999 Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Huarun 999 Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Teikoku Seiyaku

2.8.1 Teikoku Seiyaku Company Profiles

2.8.2 Teikoku Seiyaku Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.8.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Teikoku Seiyaku Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Haw Par

2.9.1 Haw Par Company Profiles

2.9.2 Haw Par Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.9.3 Haw Par Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Haw Par Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Nichiban

2.10.1 Nichiban Company Profiles

2.10.2 Nichiban Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.10.3 Nichiban Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Nichiban Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Mentholatum Company

2.11.1 Mentholatum Company Company Profiles

2.11.2 Mentholatum Company Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.11.3 Mentholatum Company Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Mentholatum Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 BLUE-EMU

2.12.1 BLUE-EMU Company Profiles

2.12.2 BLUE-EMU Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.12.3 BLUE-EMU Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 BLUE-EMU Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Mylan

2.13.1 Mylan Company Profiles

2.13.2 Mylan Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.13.3 Mylan Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Mylan Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Laboratoires Genevrier

2.14.1 Laboratoires Genevrier Company Profiles

2.14.2 Laboratoires Genevrier Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.14.3 Laboratoires Genevrier Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Laboratoires Genevrier Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Sanofi

2.15.1 Sanofi Company Profiles

2.15.2 Sanofi Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.15.3 Sanofi Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Sanofi Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Novartis

2.16.1 Novartis Company Profiles

2.16.2 Novartis Pain Relief Patches Product and Services

2.16.3 Novartis Pain Relief Patches Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Pain Relief Patches Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Pain Relief Patches Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pain Relief Patches Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pain Relief Patches

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Pain Relief Patches

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Pain Relief Patches

4.3 Pain Relief Patches Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Pain Relief Patches Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Pain Relief Patches Industry News

5.7.2 Pain Relief Patches Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Lidocaine Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Diclofenac Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Indomethacin Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Counter-Irritant Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Fentanyl Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.6 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Mint Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.7 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Methyl Salicylate Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.8 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Capsaicin Patches (2018-2023)

6.4.9 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of OTC (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Rx (2018-2023)

8 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches SWOT Analysis

9 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Lidocaine Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Diclofenac Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Indomethacin Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Counter-Irritant Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Fentanyl Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.8 Mint Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.9 Methyl Salicylate Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.10 Capsaicin Patches Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.11 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 OTC Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Rx Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Get a Sample Copy of the Pain Relief Patches Market Report 2024

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Pain Relief Patches Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Pain Relief Patches industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Pain Relief Patches Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 110 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Pain Relief Patches Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Pain Relief Patches market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Pain Relief Patches industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: