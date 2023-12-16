Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |101 pages Latest Report| Pharmaceuticals| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Revenue by Type ( Ceramics and Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacements, Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation, Orthobiologics, Visco Supplementation ).

Get a sample PDF of the report -

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031. Ask for a Sample Repor

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Worldwide?



Collagen Matrix Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.)

Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

CAM Bioceramics B.V.

Exactech Inc.

Globus Medical Inc. Heraeus Holding GmbH

The Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Orthopedic Biomaterials Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Orthopedic Biomaterials Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Get a Sample Copy of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report 2024

Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Orthopedic Biomaterials Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Orthopedic Biomaterials market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Orthopedic Biomaterials market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Orthopedic Biomaterials market size was valued at USD 9234.09 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.47(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 18691.68 million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterials industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Orthopedic Biomaterials. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Orthopedic Biomaterials Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Orthopedic Biomaterials Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Orthopedic Biomaterials Market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at:



Ceramics and Bioactive Glasses

Calcium Phosphate Cements

Polymers

Metal Composites



Orthopedic Implants

Joint Replacements

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Orthobiologics Visco Supplementation

The Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST A SAMPLE

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Orthopedic Biomaterials market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Reasons to Purchase Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report?



Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Orthopedic Biomaterials

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Collagen Matrix Inc.

2.1.1 Collagen Matrix Inc. Company Profiles

2.1.2 Collagen Matrix Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.1.3 Collagen Matrix Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Collagen Matrix Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.)

2.2.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.) Company Profiles

2.2.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.) Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.2.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.) Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.) Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.)

2.3.1 Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.) Company Profiles

2.3.2 Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.) Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.3.3 Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.) Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.) Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

2.4.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Company Profiles

2.4.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Stryker Corporation

2.5.1 Stryker Corporation Company Profiles

2.5.2 Stryker Corporation Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.5.3 Stryker Corporation Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Evonik Industries AG

2.6.1 Evonik Industries AG Company Profiles

2.6.2 Evonik Industries AG Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.6.3 Evonik Industries AG Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 CAM Bioceramics B.V.

2.7.1 CAM Bioceramics B.V. Company Profiles

2.7.2 CAM Bioceramics B.V. Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.7.3 CAM Bioceramics B.V. Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 CAM Bioceramics B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Exactech Inc.

2.8.1 Exactech Inc. Company Profiles

2.8.2 Exactech Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.8.3 Exactech Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Exactech Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Globus Medical Inc.

2.9.1 Globus Medical Inc. Company Profiles

2.9.2 Globus Medical Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.9.3 Globus Medical Inc. Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Globus Medical Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Heraeus Holding GmbH

2.10.1 Heraeus Holding GmbH Company Profiles

2.10.2 Heraeus Holding GmbH Orthopedic Biomaterials Product and Services

2.10.3 Heraeus Holding GmbH Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Heraeus Holding GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Orthopedic Biomaterials Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Orthopedic Biomaterials Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Orthopedic Biomaterials Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Orthopedic Biomaterials

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Orthopedic Biomaterials

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Orthopedic Biomaterials

4.3 Orthopedic Biomaterials Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Orthopedic Biomaterials Industry News

5.7.2 Orthopedic Biomaterials Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Ceramics and Bioactive Glasses (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Calcium Phosphate Cements (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Polymers (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Metal (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Composites (2018-2023)

7 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Orthopedic Implants (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Joint Replacements (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Orthobiologics (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Visco Supplementation (2018-2023)

8 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Biomaterials SWOT Analysis

9 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Ceramics and Bioactive Glasses Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Calcium Phosphate Cements Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Polymers Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Metal Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Composites Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Orthopedic Implants Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Joint Replacements Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Orthobiologics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Visco Supplementation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Continued

Get a Sample Copy of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Report 2024

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Orthopedic Biomaterials industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 101 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Orthopedic Biomaterials Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterials market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Orthopedic Biomaterials industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

About Us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: