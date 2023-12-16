(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The 22nd cycle of the campaign, held under the esteemed Patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, embarked on a monumental journey across all seven Emirates, imprinting a lasting impact on the nation's environmental panorama. This significant initiative aligns seamlessly with the overarching goals of environmental sustainability, coinciding with the Year of Sustainability and the concluding the euphora of COP28, emphasising the urgency for collective action and sustainable practices.

Collaborating with Dubai Municipality, Saih Al Salam Protected Area Management, and Dubai Economy & Tourism, the campaign unfolded across four sites at Saih Al Salam.

The campaign witnessed a tremendous gathering of 7327 volunteers from diverse segments of society. Clad in specially crafted campaign cotton T-shirts and caps, equipped with reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable plastic bags, participants joined forces in the early hours of the morning to actively contribute to the environmental initiative resulting in the substantial collection of 10.5 tonnes of waste.

The opening ceremony, graced by the presence and active participation of Executive Committee Members of EEG, drew officials from both government and private sectors.

“Guided by a passion for sustainable change, we embark on each campaign as a pledge to safeguard our environment. The 'Clean UAE' initiative, now in its 22nd cycle, is a testament to our enduring commitment to cultivating a nation of responsible stewards. As we navigate challenges and triumphs together, we're not just cleaning; we're crafting a legacy of environmental consciousness. Let our actions resonate beyond the waste collected, echoing a call for a greener, more harmonious future for generations to come.” – Ms. Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group.

Ms Sara Baker, Executive Committee Member of EEG in her welcoming speech said :“As we witness the culmination of the 22nd cycle of the 'Clean UAE' campaign, I am deeply moved by the unwavering dedication of our diverse volunteers who have become the driving force behind this monumental environmental initiative. Their commitment reflects the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility essential for addressing the environmental challenges we face. It is heartening to see the campaign's resonance with the Year of Sustainability and the post-COP28 era, reinforcing the urgency for collective action and sustainable practices. We, at EEG, remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a greener, more sustainable future for the UAE.”

Furthermore Dr. Radhiya Al Hashimi, Executive Committee Member of EEG conveyed in her opening remarks :“The 'Clean UAE' campaign stands as a beacon of environmental consciousness and collective responsibility, transcending boundaries and mobilizing communities across the nation. The collaboration with key stakeholders such as Dubai Municipality, Saih Al Salam Protected Area Management, and Dubai Economy & Tourism underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving lasting impact. As we reflect on the journey of the 22nd cycle, we recognize that our actions today shape the environmental legacy for future generations. Let this campaign serve as a catalyst for heightened awareness and continued commitment to sustainable practices, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between nature and society.”

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi expressed deep appreciation to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for their continuous patronage and thanked campaign supporters, including Dubai Municipality, Saih Al Salam Protected Area management, and Dubai Economy and Tourism.

She also expressed profound gratitude for the generous support bestowed by the campaign's Sponsors and Supporters. Our deepest appreciation extends to our Main Sponsor, McDonald's UAE, and esteemed Co-Sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank for their unwavering dedication to our shared cause. A special acknowledgment is reserved for Support Sponsor CANPACK for their invaluable contributions. We also extend recognition to the impactful contributions of Supporting Entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf, and Golden Spike.

Heartfelt thanks are extended to our Media Partner, Gulf News, and CSR Partner, Arabia CSR Network, for their pivotal roles in ensuring the resounding success of the“Clean UAE” Campaign. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in disseminating awareness and fostering active participation in this impactful nationwide initiative.

As an accredited entity under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), EEG maintains a steadfast commitment to aligning its initiatives with pertinent UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 'Clean UAE' campaign resonates with the following SDGs: Goal #3 – Good Health and Well-being, Goal #11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12 – Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13 – Climate Action, Goal #15 – Life on Land, and Goal #17 – Partnerships for Goals.”

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).