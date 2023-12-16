Etisalat By E& Partners With BLAST Premier World Final 2023 In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Top Counter-Strike teams to compete for $1 million prize pool.

Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& today announced it has partnered with BLAST Premier for this year's World Final taking place in Abu Dhabi from 13th to 17th December.

The partnership reflects etisalat by e&'s commitment to delivering advanced connectivity solutions for seamless and high-speed internet, ensuring gamers in the region have an exceptional gaming experience.

etisalat by e& will provide connectivity and internet for the BLAST Premier World Final, while also receiving a number of digital and physical branding across the tournament series' global channels that reach more than 150 territories in 27 languages.

The announcement comes on the heels of etisalat by e&'s collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to launch Arena Esports, a digital gaming initiative that will become a cornerstone for the regional gaming scene.

The World Final this month marks the second consecutive year that the esports event will be held in Abu Dhabi after last year's event, following last year's event, which was hosted in the UAE. The tournament will feature eight of the world's best Counter-Strike teams vying for the chance to finish the year as champions and secure a share of the $1million prize pool.

Robbie Douek, CEO of BLAST, said:“etisalat by e&'s commitment to supporting and investing in competitive gaming makes it the ideal partner for the upcoming BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with a legacy company such as etisalat by e& is a critical component in underpinning a global entertainment event, and we are delighted to have it on board with us and providing support.”

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at etisalat by e&, said:“We at etisalat by e& are proud to support the BLAST Premier World Final, demonstrating our commitment to pushing the boundaries of connectivity capabilities and reinforcing our position as a leader in digital entertainment. Our sponsorship of the Counter-Strike tournament embodies our resolve to elevating the online gaming experience through cutting-edge internet services, closing the gap between innovation and entertainment.”

etisalat by e&'s partnership with BLAST Premier emphasises its role in shaping the gaming landscape, supporting events that contribute to the growth of esports and celebrating the passion and skill of gamers in the region, aligning with its vision to lead in the digital entertainment space.

Designed to be a catalyst in the transformation of Esports, Arena Esports embodies etisalat by e& and DCT Abu Dhabi's shared ambition to spearhead esports leagues in the MENA region, nurture emerging gaming talent and elevate local events to international gaming benchmarks.

About etisalat by e&, UAE:

'etisalat by e&' embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.