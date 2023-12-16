Mohamed Al Hussaini Meets Irish Minister Of Finance

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

His Excellency Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with His Excellency Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Finance in the Government of Ireland, at the UAE Ministry of Finance's offices in Dubai. During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between the Ministries of Finance in the UAE and in Ireland.

They also explored ways of collaboration on financial matters that serve mutual interests, enhancing the business environment, tax transparency, and expanding cooperation beyond traditional sectors, with a focus on the new economy, including artificial intelligence, financial technology, and entrepreneurship.

His Excellency Al Hussaini thanked His Excellency McGrath and the Government of Ireland for their active participation in COP28, including the participation of Her Excellency Jennifer Caroll MacNeill TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance of Ireland, in the finance ministers high-level round table on 'Scaling Up Climate Finance', hosted by the UAE Ministry of Finance during Finance Day.

