Iraq's Kurdistan Region Condoles With Passing Of Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- President of Iraq's Kurdistan region Nechervan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed condolences for the State of Kuwait for the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The two leaders, in messages of condolences on X, expressed sympathies for the Kuwaiti people and leadership for the death of Sheikh Nawaf.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the deceased.

The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and declared a 40-day mourning. (end)

