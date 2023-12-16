Judge Arrested In Armenia On Bribery Charges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Judge Tigran Poladyan has been arrested in Armenia, accused of
taking a bribe on a particularly large scale says press service of
the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, Azernews reports.
"The Prosecutor General's Office submitted a petition for
Poladyan's arrest, which was satisfied," the office said.
Poladyan is accused of taking a bribe on a particularly large
scale (more than $20,000).
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107607307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.