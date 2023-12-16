Judge Arrested In Armenia On Bribery Charges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Judge Tigran Poladyan has been arrested in Armenia, accused of taking a bribe on a particularly large scale says press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, Azernews reports.

"The Prosecutor General's Office submitted a petition for Poladyan's arrest, which was satisfied," the office said.

Poladyan is accused of taking a bribe on a particularly large scale (more than $20,000).