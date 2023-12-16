China's Annual Industrial Output Exceeds $11 Trillion Based On 2020 Data

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's annual industrial output exceeds $11 trillion as of
2020. The total industrial output of the US, India, Japan, Germany,
Brazil and Canada is only $11 trillion, Azernews reports.
China is becoming a huge industrial power and is capable of
surpassing the entire West and its allies on its own.
This high manufacturing capability and regular growth gives
China a great advantage of self-sufficiency in world trade and
military production.
