World's Largest Container Carrier Stops Transporting Cargo Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The world's largest container carrier, the Danish company
Maersk, has announced that all its vessels whose route runs through
the southern Red Sea will stop operating in that direction from
Friday, 15 December, due to attacks by Husitic militants, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg news
agency.
"Following yesterday's incident with Maersk Gibraltar and
another attack on a container ship, we have instructed all Maersk
vessels in the area that are due to pass through the Bab el-Mandab
Strait to suspend their traffic until further notice from 15
December,"
The statement noted that militants have been attacking
commercial ships linked to Israel in response to the conflict in
the Gaza Strip. The attacks are taking place in a narrow section of
the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Indian Ocean to the
Red Sea. This route provides access through the Suez Canal towards
Egypt and further north. Three container ships have been attacked
or damaged near Yemen in the past 24 hours. The company did not
specify when its ships would return to the region.
Stop transportations through the Red Sea decided and the German
shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, explaining that this measure will be
valid until 18 December, after which it will be decided whether to
resume its traffic. Earlier, a container ship operated by
Hapag-Lloyd was shelled from Yemen by the Houthis.
Attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea by the Houthi group
Ansar Allah, which have become regular since November, have forced
the US and its allies to seek a military response. The Houthis said
on 13 December that they would attack all ships bound for
Israel.
Traffic through the Red Sea accounts for 10 to 12 per cent of
the world's maritime traffic and about 5 per cent of the world's
oil transport.
