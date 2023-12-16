               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Electoral Districts Established In Azerbaijan


12/16/2023 3:11:30 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New electoral districts of Azerbaijan have been set up in some constituencies decision was made following a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.

The issue was raised by CEC deputy chairman Rovzat Gasimov.

Gasimov reminded that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from occupation, the return of former IDPs to their native lands continues. After discussion, the issue was put to vote and adopted.

