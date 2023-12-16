New Electoral Districts Established In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New electoral districts of Azerbaijan have been set up in some
constituencies decision was made following a meeting of the
Central Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.
The issue was raised by CEC deputy chairman Rovzat Gasimov.
Gasimov reminded that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories
from occupation, the return of former IDPs to their native lands
continues. After discussion, the issue was put to vote and
adopted.
