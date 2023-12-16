President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter Of Condolence On Death Of Emir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Emir of the State of
Kuwait Sheikh Mashal al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah on the death of his
brother Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jabir
al-Sabah, Azernews reports.
Your Highness,
It is with profound sorrow that we received the news of the
death of your brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah,
Emir of the State of Kuwait.
I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own
behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my
deepest condolences to you, all members of your family, and the
friendly people of the State of Kuwait.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 16 December 2023
