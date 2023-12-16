Netherlands To Help Restore Communities In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands will help restore communities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

The Kherson regional military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Dmytro Burii, first deputy head of the Kherson regional military administration, made a study visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands at the invitation of the International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities, VNG International, as part of the project 'Support for the restoration of local government and the rebuilding and reconstruction of communities in Ukraine'," the post said.

According to the post, at a meeting with representatives of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the Kherson regional military administration presented community restoration projects. This contributed to establishing close contacts with Dutch businesses and their associations and foundations. The partners became interested in participating in the restoration of the region and identified priority directions for themselves - water supply, agriculture and medicine. Special attention is paid to the reconstruction of alternative energy and the processing of solid household waste.

In particular, the Dutch water supply company Wereled Waternet, which is engaged in improving the quality of drinking water around the world, offered help in researching the waters of the Kherson region.