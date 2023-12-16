Some 1,230 Civilians Remaining In Donetsk Region's Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 1,230 civilians are remaining in the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, and the number of those willing to leave the town has reduced.

The relevant statement was made by Avdiivka Town Military Administration Head Vitalii Barabash during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Yesterday, we managed to evacuate five people. As of this morning, 1,230 people were remaining in the town,” Barabash told.

In average, three to six people agree to leave the town per day. During the escalation period, over 350 civilians were evacuated in that direction.

According to Barabash, Avdiivka residents have to live in apartment block basements and detached houses. Some people choose to stay in their apartments.

Barabash mentioned that Russians are launching dozens of attacks on a daily basis, but the Ukrainian military prevent them from gaining a foothold. Whenever the enemy slightly advances, Ukrainian forces strike them with artillery and mortars. Ukraine's defense line around the town is remaining in place, Barabash added.

A reminder that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.