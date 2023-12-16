Three Injured As Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were injured as Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lysak, Russians were attacking the Nikopol district all the day long.

“The enemy used seven suicide drones and launched four artillery strikes. They targeted the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. However, the town of Nikopol suffered the most,” the report states.

Following Russian attacks, three men were injured and taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.

A five-storey apartment block and five detached houses were damaged in Nikopol, as well as two household buildings and an excavator. Over 100 household consumers were left without electricity due to the damage caused to power transmission lines.